Sports

Gervonta Davis Reportedly in 'Advance Talks' for Isaac Cruz Rematch

After legal troubles, canceled Jake Paul plans, and a title downgrade, Tank’s toughest rival could be the key to rebuilding his boxing legacy.

Gervonta Davis Reportedly in 'Advance Talks' for Isaac Cruz Rematch
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

A potential return to the ring may be taking shape for Gervonta Davis.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Baltimore-born fighter is in advanced discussions to face Isaac Cruz in a rematch this summer, a development that would mark Davis’ first bout since early 2025.

Both camps are negotiating a fight at 140 pounds, with the matchup being positioned as Davis’ comeback bout. If finalized, the fight would revisit one of the more competitive nights of Davis’ career. When the two fighters met in December 2021, Davis earned a unanimous decision victory to retain his lightweight title after going the distance with Cruz’s relentless pressure style.

The possible rematch is drawing attention not only because of their first fight, but also because both fighters have remained tied to the lightweight and junior welterweight title picture in recent years.

Cruz, often referred to by his nickname “Pitbull,” currently holds the interim WBC title at super lightweight. Davis, meanwhile, spent years building his reputation as one of boxing’s most explosive knockout artists while competing across multiple weight classes.

But Davis’ return to the sport has been overshadowed by a series of issues outside the ring. The undefeated fighter has not competed since his majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in Brooklyn on March 1 of last year.

That bout was controversial after a moment in the ninth round in which Davis took a knee without the referee ruling it a knockdown, a sequence that could have influenced the scorecards.

Since then, Davis has faced mounting legal complications that disrupted his boxing schedule. The fighter was originally slated to take part in a high-profile crossover bout against Jake Paul, but the event was canceled amid legal allegations. Paul later fought Anthony Joshua in December instead.

Authorities in Miami Gardens are also investigating an alleged domestic violence incident connected to Davis that reportedly occurred in October 2025 at a club where the alleged victim worked. The case includes charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping, according to police statements.

Around the same time, the World Boxing Association downgraded Davis’s lightweight championship status to “champion in recess,” ending his long run as the organization’s primary titleholder.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org for confidential support, safety planning, and local resources.

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