Damian Lillard Appears to Have a New Tissot Watch as 'Dame Time' Comes Back to Portland

Lillard’s latest Tissot collaboration extends a partnership that began in 2021 and adds extra shine to his reunion with the franchise he led for 11 seasons.

In his first game since April 2025, the nine-time All-Star scored 15 points in 19 minutes during a 123-118 preseason win over Golden State and said, “I felt like myself.”

Damian Lillard appears to be wearing a new Tissot watch as he brings “Dame Time” back to Portland following his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Damian Lillard is bringing "Dame Time" back to Portland, and it appears he’s got a new watch to mark the occasion. The nine-time NBA All-Star appears to be wearing a new watch from Swiss watchmaker Tissot as he prepares for another preseason appearance with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, October 13, after a lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Images from the Swiss watchmaker, released ahead of the game, offer a first look at the timepiece and continue Lillard's partnership with Tissot, which began in 2021. The collaboration arrives during a significant stretch for the veteran point guard, who is returning to the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career.

But Lillard isn't just making headlines for what's on his wrist. He's already making an impression on the court. Portland opened its preseason with a 123-118 win over the Golden State Warriors, and Lillard delivered an early reminder of the scoring ability that made him one of the NBA's most recognizable guards. In his first game since April 27, 2025, the 36-year-old scored 11 points in the first quarter, knocking down three of his first five three-point attempts. He finished with 15 points, two steals, one rebound, and one assist in just 19 minutes. "I felt like myself," Lillard said following the game. "I felt like I was just playing another game." Now, Lillard is expected to be available for Portland's October 13 preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The veteran guard was removed from the injury report after sitting out for rest.

His return has already generated considerable excitement across the NBA. "Damian Lillard back, knocking down threes in Portland. This just feels right," Legion Hoops wrote following his preseason performance.

Analyst Jake Weinbach also welcomed the reunion, writing, "It's refreshing to see Dame back on the court in a Blazers uniform."

The comeback marks another chapter in Lillard's relationship with Portland. Before leaving for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, he established himself as the face of the Trail Blazers, earning seven All-NBA selections and becoming synonymous with clutch shooting and deep three-pointers. His latest Tissot collaboration adds a lifestyle component to that homecoming. The watchmaker joined Portland’s October 4 Fan Fest, where fans celebrated Lillard’s return with experiences highlighting his career and connection to the city.