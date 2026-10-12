Colts' Charvarius Ward Welcomes Son, Honors Late Daughter Amani With His Name

Ward has spoken candidly about experiencing PTSD and profound grief since Amani’s death, promising to celebrate her until they meet again.

Chosen’s middle name honors the couple’s daughter Amani Joy, who died in October 2024 at 23 months old after facing serious health complications.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward and his fiancée, Monique Cook, have welcomed another baby boy nearly two years after losing their daughter, Amani Joy, at just 23 months old. The couple made sure their little girl would remain part of the family’s latest chapter by naming her newborn brother after her. Per E! News, the couple welcomed Chosen Mani Ward on Sept. 28, and Cook announced his arrival on Instagram on Oct. 7. The proud mother shared several photos of the newborn, including one showing him in a blue, football-themed onesie embroidered with the words "baby brother." Ward, 30, wasted little time celebrating the new arrival, commenting "Say Twinnnnn" beneath Cook's post before sharing it to his own Instagram Story with Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" playing in the background.

But Chosen's name carries a particularly personal meaning. Ward confirmed that his son's middle name, Mani, is a variation of Amani, the daughter he and Cook lost on Oct. 28, 2024. Chosen joins the couple's 21-month-old son, Charvarius Ward Jr. Cook, who announced her engagement to the NFL star in July 2025, revealed her latest pregnancy in June. "More love. A new addition to the Ward family is on the way!" she wrote at the time. The birth comes as Ward continues to speak openly about the grief surrounding Amani's death, which occurred just three weeks before her second birthday. Amani was born prematurely with Down syndrome and experienced significant health complications, including two holes in her heart, one of which required surgery. Ward never publicly disclosed her exact cause of death.

Following her passing, the former San Francisco 49ers standout described his daughter as "the best blessing we could have asked for." "She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life," he wrote. "She showed us true strength and bravery." The loss profoundly affected Ward, who previously revealed that returning to California triggered painful memories and symptoms of post-traumatic stress. "I get PTSD a lot," he said in 2025. "I be throwing up, waking up in the middle of the night all the time, sweating and stuff like that." Months later, on what would have been Amani's third birthday, Ward shared another devastating message.