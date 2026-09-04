WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Retiring After Years of Clashes With Players

Her successor will inherit player concerns over security, charter travel and league leadership while managing expansion and unprecedented attention around the WNBA.

Her tenure included two collective bargaining agreements, a $75 million capital raise, a roughly $3 billion media package and expansion from 12 teams to a planned 18 by 2030.

Cathy Engelbert will retire as WNBA commissioner at the end of 2026 after seven years leading the league through major growth and mounting tension with players.

Cathy Engelbert is leaving the WNBA at the end of 2026, closing a seven-year tenure that transformed the league's business while repeatedly putting its commissioner at odds with the players driving its explosive growth. According to The New York Times, Engelbert, 61, announced her retirement on Friday, September 4, saying she will remain through the end of the year as the WNBA prepares to choose its next commissioner. “I retire knowing we have built something bigger, stronger and more enduring than we could have imagined,” Engelbert said. “I retire with immense gratitude and tremendous optimism for the future of the WNBA, with the best yet to come.”

The numbers behind her tenure are substantial. Since becoming the WNBA's first commissioner in 2019, the former Deloitte CEO has helped steer the league through its pandemic season, brokered two collective bargaining agreements, overseen a $75 million capital raise, and helped expand from 12 teams when she arrived to 18 by 2030. The league also secured a long-term media package reportedly worth roughly $3 billion. But the WNBA's ascent came with an increasingly fractured relationship between Engelbert and its players. According to a 2025 ESPN report, that tension exploded publicly when Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier called the league's leadership “the worst in the world” and detailed what she described as troubling private conversations with Engelbert. Players rallied behind Collier, with WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike saying at the time that her initial reaction was, “I agree.” The criticism extended well beyond a single confrontation. Players questioned Engelbert’s handling of racist and abusive online attacks, security, charter travel, and the league’s discussion of its own success.