Sports

Enes Kanter Freedom Says He'll Drop His WNBA Bid—But Only Under One Condition

The former NBA center wants the WNBA to rewrite its eligibility language, even as league sources say he cannot enter the 2027 draft.

Enes Kanter Freedom Says He'll Stop His WNBA Bid Under One Condition
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Enes Kanter Freedom says he will abandon his attempted 2027 WNBA Draft entry if the league explicitly limits eligibility to “biological females.”
  • The WNBA maintains that Freedom and former NBA player Royce White cannot enter the draft, while its CBA states that only women may play.
  • After security removed Freedom from a Sky-Fever game and Chicago banned him from its arena, Natasha Cloud urged the league to stop amplifying him and focus on issues including domestic violence, sexual assault, and food insecurity.

Enes Kanter Freedom has finally revealed what it will take to end his increasingly chaotic WNBA campaign: one word.

The former NBA center says he'll abandon his attempted entry into the 2027 WNBA Draft if the league changes its eligibility language to explicitly state that only “biological females” can play. “If they come out tomorrow and say only biological females are eligible to play, I’d drop everything,” Freedom said, per The New York Post. “Until then, I am eligible to play.”

There is one major problem with Freedom's ultimatum: The WNBA says he isn't eligible now. Multiple league sources have said Freedom and former NBA player Royce White cannot enter the draft.

Freedom called those reports “fake news,” arguing that nobody from the league or Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's office has personally told him no.

The WNBA's CBA states that “only players who are women are eligible to play,” but doesn't publicly define the term further.

Meanwhile, Natasha Cloud would like the WNBA to stop entertaining Freedom altogether. After their confrontation at last weekend's Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, Cloud called Freedom “irrelevant” and urged the league to ban him from its arenas. “We're asking for protection, and that's what protection looks like from a man,” Cloud said, according to Front Office Sports. “We can bring solutions to the table that best benefit putting our players first and protecting our players.”

Freedom's WNBA campaign had already jumped from interviews to courtside confrontation by then. He attended the Sky-Fever game wearing a shirt defining a woman as an “adult human female” and got into a heated exchange with Cloud after celebrating a Sophie Cunningham three-pointer.

Freedom stood and stepped onto the court as security intervened. He was ultimately escorted from Wintrust Arena, and the Sky later banned him from returning. Team owner Michael Alter said Freedom appeared to have come looking for a reaction; Freedom maintained he did nothing wrong.

Cloud isn't interested in extending that argument. “I won't be talking about anything that happened with an irrelevant person,” she said. “What I will focus on is what actually affects women and children.”

She pointed instead to domestic violence, sexual assault and food insecurity. “I will talk about real issues that face women,” Cloud added, “and it's not our trans human beings. It's not our drag queens. It's not our gay community.” Cloud characterized the controversy consuming the league as an “intentional distraction.”

The WNBA has used similar language. It previously said there are “no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA” and condemned “bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others.”

Cloud's answer is considerably simpler: Stop making him the story.

“The more that we hate each other, the more that we have bias against each other,” she said, “the more we're going to be distracted from real life issues that are plaguing our communities.”

Related Stories

Enes Kanter Freedom Says He'll Dunk on Angel Reese When He Joins the WNBA
Sports

Enes Kanter Freedom Vows to Dunk on Angel Reese in WNBA Bid

Freedom’s viral Angel Reese jab is part of a bigger play: a controversial bid to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft and challenge the league’s women-only rules.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Robert Griffin III Rips Enes Kanter Freedom for 'Lame' WNBA Stunt
Sports

Robert Griffin III Calls Enes Kanter Freedom’s WNBA Stunt ‘Lame’ and Harmful

The former NFL star says the ex-NBA center crossed a line after security removed him for approaching Natasha Cloud during a Fever-Sky game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Royce White is Still Stunt-Queening in a Blonde Wig at WNBA Games
Sports

Royce White Shows Up to WNBA Game in Blonde Wig After Being Deemed Ineligible for Draft

The former NBA player took his 'Queen Roysha' act courtside days after league sources dismissed his 2027 WNBA draft claim as a publicity stunt.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureAngela Yee Reveals Engagement to Tameek Floyd
2
Pop CultureGracie Bon Says She Was Body Scanned for ‘GTA 6’ Despite Online Skepticism
3
MusicTom Hardy Drops Collab Album With Czarface as Frankie Pulitzer Alter Ego
4
MusicDua Lipa Reveals the Wedding Advice That Made Her Big Day 'Magical'
5
MusicCharlamagne Calls Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remixes 'Regular,' Wanted City Girls Reunion
6
MusicMrBeast Raps About His Millions on Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh" Remix

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App