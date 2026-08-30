Enes Kanter Freedom Says He'll Drop His WNBA Bid—But Only Under One Condition

After security removed Freedom from a Sky-Fever game and Chicago banned him from its arena, Natasha Cloud urged the league to stop amplifying him and focus on issues including domestic violence, sexual assault, and food insecurity.

The WNBA maintains that Freedom and former NBA player Royce White cannot enter the draft, while its CBA states that only women may play.

Enes Kanter Freedom says he will abandon his attempted 2027 WNBA Draft entry if the league explicitly limits eligibility to “biological females.”

Enes Kanter Freedom has finally revealed what it will take to end his increasingly chaotic WNBA campaign: one word. The former NBA center says he'll abandon his attempted entry into the 2027 WNBA Draft if the league changes its eligibility language to explicitly state that only “biological females” can play. “If they come out tomorrow and say only biological females are eligible to play, I’d drop everything,” Freedom said, per The New York Post. “Until then, I am eligible to play.” There is one major problem with Freedom's ultimatum: The WNBA says he isn't eligible now. Multiple league sources have said Freedom and former NBA player Royce White cannot enter the draft.

Freedom called those reports “fake news,” arguing that nobody from the league or Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's office has personally told him no. The WNBA's CBA states that “only players who are women are eligible to play,” but doesn't publicly define the term further. Meanwhile, Natasha Cloud would like the WNBA to stop entertaining Freedom altogether. After their confrontation at last weekend's Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, Cloud called Freedom “irrelevant” and urged the league to ban him from its arenas. “We're asking for protection, and that's what protection looks like from a man,” Cloud said, according to Front Office Sports. “We can bring solutions to the table that best benefit putting our players first and protecting our players.” Freedom's WNBA campaign had already jumped from interviews to courtside confrontation by then. He attended the Sky-Fever game wearing a shirt defining a woman as an “adult human female” and got into a heated exchange with Cloud after celebrating a Sophie Cunningham three-pointer. Freedom stood and stepped onto the court as security intervened. He was ultimately escorted from Wintrust Arena, and the Sky later banned him from returning. Team owner Michael Alter said Freedom appeared to have come looking for a reaction; Freedom maintained he did nothing wrong.