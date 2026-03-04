Caitlin Clark Trolls Sophie Cunningham’s Latest Thirst Trap: 'Do U Play Basketball?'

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham sparked a viral moment after a playful jab from Clark cut through a recent social media post by her Indiana Fever teammate. According to Sporting News, Cunningham, 29, shared a 16-photo Instagram carousel recapping her February, featuring a mix of lifestyle shots and workout photos. Several images showed the Fever guard in minimal athletic gear, which drew attention online and prompted responses from fans and fellow players.

Clark kept her reaction short and direct in the comments section. “Do u play basketball,” Clark wrote. The comment immediately stood out beneath the post, with Cunningham quickly responding to her teammate’s jab. “Do you want me to send you my highlight reel?” she replied. Both players are teammates on the Indiana Fever and have developed a visible on-court connection. Cunningham earned the nickname “The Enforcer” during the 2024 season after stepping in to defend Clark during a heated moment in a game. She later suffered a season-ending injury, but the Fever re-signed her to a one-year contract in October. The two players are also part of a close-knit group of teammates sometimes referred to as “Tres Leches,” which also includes guard Lexie Hull.

Clark’s comment arrives during a stretch where Cunningham has repeatedly gone viral for reasons unrelated to basketball. Most recently, Cunningham generated headlines after criticizing Los Angeles in a TikTok video while spending time in the city. In the clip, she described feeling out of place and criticized what she perceived as the local social culture. “I don’t think I’m an LA girl. Like, at all,” Cunningham said. She added that people she encountered “don’t dance,” “don’t even say, ‘Hi,’” and claimed that “they have no personalities… and they all look the same.” She also questioned influencer culture, saying that many people appear comfortable speaking to a phone camera but struggle with direct interaction. The remarks circulated widely online and prompted debate about the characterization of Los Angeles, a city known for its size and diversity. That controversy followed another viral moment tied to Cunningham’s podcast, Show Me Something. During an episode with co-host West Wilson, Cunningham joked that she had “herpes” while pointing to a visible sore on her lip.

“ChapStick and I got a herpy. I have herpes,” she said during the conversation before clarifying she was referring to a cold sore.