Buffalo Bills Reunion With Stefon Diggs Floated After Patriots Release

The Buffalo Bills may be exploring a familiar option as they evaluate their wide receiver depth: bringing back Stefon Diggs. The possibility surfaced during a March 5 discussion on ESPN, where hosts Jason McCourty and Kimberley A. Martin raised the idea while debating whether Buffalo should pursue a high-profile receiver to strengthen its offense.

The conversation comes just as Diggs prepares to enter free agency again. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots have informed the veteran receiver they plan to release him when the NFL’s new league year begins on March 11. Discussions between Diggs and the team about restructuring his contract reportedly did not result in an agreement. The move will allow the four-time Pro Bowl wideout to seek a new team. Diggs, now 32, has remained productive despite several team changes over the past few seasons. During the 2025 campaign in New England, he recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. The performance marked a strong rebound after a 2024 season that ended early due to a torn ACL suffered during his brief time with the Houston Texans. Last month, according to Sports Illustrated, Diggs reflected publicly on his departure from Buffalo, where he had been one of the league’s most consistent receivers.