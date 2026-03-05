Buffalo Bills Reunion With Stefon Diggs Floated After Patriots Release

The Buffalo Bills may be exploring a familiar option as they evaluate their wide receiver depth: bringing back Stefon Diggs.
The possibility surfaced during a March 5 discussion on ESPN, where hosts Jason McCourty and Kimberley A. Martin raised the idea while debating whether Buffalo should pursue a high-profile receiver to strengthen its offense.
The conversation comes just as Diggs prepares to enter free agency again. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots have informed the veteran receiver they plan to release him when the NFL’s new league year begins on March 11.
Discussions between Diggs and the team about restructuring his contract reportedly did not result in an agreement. The move will allow the four-time Pro Bowl wideout to seek a new team.
Diggs, now 32, has remained productive despite several team changes over the past few seasons. During the 2025 campaign in New England, he recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl.
The performance marked a strong rebound after a 2024 season that ended early due to a torn ACL suffered during his brief time with the Houston Texans.
Last month, according to Sports Illustrated, Diggs reflected publicly on his departure from Buffalo, where he had been one of the league’s most consistent receivers.
Diggs acknowledged that his exit from the team did not unfold the way he had envisioned, and admitted that he didn’t necessarily want to be known for his time with the New England Patriots.
“At that point, I was saying I wanted to finish my career in Buffalo,” Diggs said. “It didn't happen that way. That's part of the business.”
He also addressed the circumstances surrounding the split without offering detailed explanations. “I really think it was just the business side of it,” Diggs said. “Obviously, I was under contract. The personal side, a lot of things happened behind closed doors.”
Diggs originally left Buffalo after the team traded him to Houston following four straight 1,000-yard seasons alongside quarterback Josh Allen.
Since that move, the Bills’ receiving production has dipped. Buffalo’s leading wideout in the most recent season was Khalil Shakir, who finished with 719 yards.