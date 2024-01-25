Vince McMahon Accused of Trafficking and Sexual Abuse in Lawsuit Filed by Former WWE Employee

Former WWE employee Janel Grant has filed a lawsuit against its founder Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual abuse and trafficking during his time as the company's CEO.

Per Variety, Grant filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Thursday, January 25. She has named McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, the former WWE head of talent relations, as defendants in the suit. She accused McMahon of trafficking her "as a pawn to secure talent deals" while recruiting wrestlers for the WWE.

McMahon "repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people," the lawsuit alleges. Grant added that the alleged abuse happened on WWE property. He has also been accused of showering her with gifts and "empty work promotions" while also "threatening her livelihood and her reputation if she wouldn’t succumb to his increasingly depraved sexual demands, including disseminating pornography of Ms. Grant to ‘thousands’ of individuals and engaging in sex acts with other WWE employees—some of whom were complete strangers."

The 78-year-old is said to have pressured her to resign and sign an NDA after his wife, 75-year-old Linda McMahon, learned of his relationship with her. She was told to sign the NDA under the promise he would "'protect her' financially and reputationally," including a $3 million payout that she says she never received.

In June 2022, McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO after an investigation found that he agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee he had an affair with. Around the same time, retired wrestling referee Rita Chatterton alleged that he raped her in 1986.

This story is being updated.