Tyreek Hill Claims He Hasn't Filed for Divorce Despite Court Documents

Court records show that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill filed for divorce from his wife of two months earlier this week, but he's since claimed that he's done no such thing.

Hill, who was forced to prematurely leave Dolphins practice earlier this month after a child caused $2.3 million in damages at his home in Florida after starting a fire, has denied reports that he's seeking the dissolution of his marriage to Keeta Vaccaro. The couple, who married in November 2023, apparently have no issues despite his divorce filing appearing on public record.

"boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way," he wrote in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The tweet has since been labeled with a community note, which reads, "While Tyreek refuted the claim on Twitter, the divorce filing is public record on Broward County’s website."