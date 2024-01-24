Tyreek Hill Claims He Hasn't Filed for Divorce Despite Court Documents

Court records show that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill filed for divorce from his wife of two months earlier this week, but he's since claimed that he's done no such thing.
Hill, who was forced to prematurely leave Dolphins practice earlier this month after a child caused $2.3 million in damages at his home in Florida after starting a fire, has denied reports that he's seeking the dissolution of his marriage to Keeta Vaccaro. The couple, who married in November 2023, apparently have no issues despite his divorce filing appearing on public record.
"boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way," he wrote in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The tweet has since been labeled with a community note, which reads, "While Tyreek refuted the claim on Twitter, the divorce filing is public record on Broward County’s website."
On the Broward County website, public records show Hills filed for divorce on Monday, Jan. 22. It's unclear if it's a mistake or if Hill is attempting to downplay the news.
After Hill and Vaccaro got married on Nov. 8 in Austin, Texas, Hill confirmed with reporters that he had married. "I did get married to my longtime fiancé," he said during a brief locker room interview. "It was about time. It's something that we wanted to do over the bye week and we did it. We went through with it. Well I finally went through with it. ... It Feels good man."
Prior to his marriage, Hill suggested that he's got a career pivot in mind for when he retires from the NFL, which he's expected to do after the 2025 season. "When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro,” Hill said. “Like, dead serious. You think I got that?”