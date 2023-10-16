Mase Reacts to Mikey Williams Quoting Rylo Rodriguez Ahead of Trial: 'He Going to Jail'

On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Mase shared his thoughts on high school basketball star Mikey Williams' Instagram post ahead of his trial for six felony gun charges.

In a conversation with his co-hosts Cam' ron and Treasure 'Stat' Wilson, the rapper commented on the rising star's legal troubles. Cam suggested it was "a waste of talent" for Williams to allegedly get himself involved with a shooting in San Diego, for which he was arrested in April. "You think it's the music that got him going crazy?" asked Mase around the 21-minute markof the episode, as seen above. "Yes," replied Cam. "I think it's the music. I think it's the lifestyle." Mase asked if he was blaming Williams' behavior on hip-hop, which he refuted. "I'm not blaming it on hip-hop, I'm blaming that these n****s is listening to hip-hop and losing their minds."

Mase called the whole situation "crazy" and wished the best for Williams. "Mikey we hope you really get past this," he said. Wilson chimed in to say it was "interesting" that Cam suggested hip-hop might have negatively influenced Williams into thinking he needed to put across a certain image as a young Black man, because his more recent post on Instagram was a quote from a Rylo Rodriguez song.

"'Say the judge and DA fuck with his head, just stay afloat,'" Wilson quoted the post, which is a line from "Ah Never Be the Same."

"He going to jail," Mase said after a brief pause, eliciting laughter from his co-hosts. "He going to jail! This is not where you quote Rylo at. Yo, this is the beginning of the trial. Mikey, you are wilin', this is not where you quote Rylo! You got to be quoting Marvin Sapp, 'never would have made it without you' and all that. This is not where you do that. Quote Taylor Swift... If at first you don't succeed, dust yourself off and try again. More inspirational Mikey, come on now. You making it hard for me."

Cam also thought the post was out of pocket. "This n***a talking about the judge and DA before the trial start, is wild man," he added. "You supposed to do all that shit when you win."