Mikey Williams Will Stand Trial for 6 Felony Gun Charges, Faces Maximum of 28 Years

The Memphis Tigers five-star recruit was arrested in April on five felony charges of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and has been out on $50,000 bond. He was allegedly involved in a shooting at his home in San Diego back in March, where shots were fired at a car with five passengers inside following an argument, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. No one inside the car was injured.

After hearing various testimonies during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that revealed six people were in the car, Deputy District Attorney George Modlin may give Williams an additional charge. According to Judge Thompson-Taylor, even though witnesses didn't see Williams fire a gun, there is probable cause based on testimony that witnesses saw him with a firearm, threatening to kill them.

Sheriff's Detective Bradley Farr added that the gun described by witnesses was not found in Williams' home when law enforcement obtained a search warrant in April. However, authorities did find a handgun and other weapons.

The 19-year-old's promising basketball future has been put on hold with this case. He's currently enrolled in online classes and still a part of the basketball team at Memphis but has no access to their facilities. In a statement shared by the school last month, Williams' spot on the team will be determined after his case is closed.