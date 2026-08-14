'Barbie' Sequel in Crisis: Warner Bros. Faces December Rights Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery has about four months to get the Barbie sequel underway, and with more than six rejected offers to make it happen, it looks like its future is in jeopardy.

Variety reports that more than half a dozen offers have been extended to the Barbie creative team over three years, and every single one has been turned down. Here’s the kicker: if Warner Bros. can’t lock in agreements with director Greta Gerwig, co-writer Noah Baumbach, and starring actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling by December, the sequel rights revert to Mattel — and the entire franchise faces a costly reset.

WB film co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy confirmed the impasse in a joint statement.

"We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next Barbie film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far,” the statement reads.

At the center of the standoff is WBD CEO David Zaslav. He has reportedly declined to approve a proposed deal because he considered the terms too generous. A WBD spokesperson disputed the framing, saying the talent's representatives turned down an offer made in May and have not submitted a counteroffer since.