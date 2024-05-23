Antonio Brown Files for Bankruptcy, Reportedly Owes Creditors Almost $3 Million

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has filed for bankruptcy.

As reported by The Times Union, the embattled 35-year-old filed for bankruptcy at a federal bankruptcy court in Florida on Monday, May 20. According to the documents, he owes almost $3 million to eight different creditors. Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which will give him time to get his finances sorted and protect him from paying money owed to creditors.

Among the creditors is a truck driver in Florida, who filed a lawsuit against Brown for an alleged assault. Brown failed to turn up to court, and the truck driver was awarded $1.2 million. Notably, none of the creditors are associated with the Arena Football League or former Albany Empire players who he has not paid after he effectively ran the team into the ground.

One of the other creditors mentioned in the filing is Avanti Solutions, who claim that Brown owes them $28,589 because he did not pay them for the work they performed for his Rolling Loud performance. Another one is a plumber in Florida, whom he owes $296. There's also thousands in credit card debt.

Brown has not commented on the bankruptcy filing, but his media company CTESPN Network addressed the news in a tweet. "NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed for bankruptcy today," reads the post. "He will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports."