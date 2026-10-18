Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Vulnerable Story Before Bills-Raiders Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had lost to be happy about after his team's "Monday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Now, though, the Bills already have another game on the schedule as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 18, on the road.

Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, an actress who starred in Sinners, was at the Bills-Rams game. She's not only an actress but also heads up her own newsletter on Substack, called the Beau Society, with more than 100,000 subscribers.

In one of this month's newsletter editions, Steinfeld sent out a vulnerable message about mental health. She also offered some major life advice.

In the newsletter, she made the point that being vulnerable is hard, but she says it's worth it.

"Vulnerability is hard. But leading with it is always a good idea. When you're having a one-on-one conversation with someone you love and trust, let your walls down and be completely yourself," she wrote. "Say the thing that might feel hard to say. It will strengthen the relationship ten times out of ten."