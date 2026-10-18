Sports

Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Vulnerable Story Before Bills-Raiders Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld is sharing a vulnerable message before the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hailee Steinfeld poses elegantly in a blurred background, wearing a sleeveless dress.
GARETH CATTERMOLE/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had lost to be happy about after his team's "Monday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Now, though, the Bills already have another game on the schedule as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 18, on the road.

Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, an actress who starred in Sinners, was at the Bills-Rams game. She's not only an actress but also heads up her own newsletter on Substack, called the Beau Society, with more than 100,000 subscribers.

In one of this month's newsletter editions, Steinfeld sent out a vulnerable message about mental health. She also offered some major life advice.

In the newsletter, she made the point that being vulnerable is hard, but she says it's worth it.

"Vulnerability is hard. But leading with it is always a good idea. When you're having a one-on-one conversation with someone you love and trust, let your walls down and be completely yourself," she wrote. "Say the thing that might feel hard to say. It will strengthen the relationship ten times out of ten."

She added, "Plus, we're all playing this same game of life, and sharing our experiences vulnerably helps everyone get through it a little easier."

Steinfeld, who also recently welcomed a baby with Allen, Harper Haize Allen, in April, offered more life advice about following your own path.

"Here's the thing: If you live your life to please other people, you'll never realize the life you're meant to live," she said. "Sometimes your choices might disappoint people. But if you're clear on them, you're okay."

Find Steinfeld's full newsletter on Substack.

Meanwhile, Allen and the Bills enter the team's NFL's Week 6 game against the Raiders with a 4-1 record and the No. 1 spot in the AFC East. The Raiders are 3-2 and sit at No. 3 in the AFC West.

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