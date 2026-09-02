Puka Nacua’s Ex Says She Experienced Abuse as NFL Reviews Rams Star’s Conduct

The NFL is reviewing Nacua’s conduct, while no criminal charges have been reported in connection with either woman’s claims.

Nacua strongly denied separate allegations from Madison Atiabi, whose civil lawsuit accuses him of biting two women and directing an antisemitic slur at a guest during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

Puka Nacua has not publicly addressed ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono’s claims that she experienced abuse and neglect during their four-year relationship.

Puka Nacua is facing new abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, as the NFL reviews the Los Angeles Rams receiver’s conduct following a separate civil lawsuit. Aiono, who shares a child with Nacua, accused him of abuse and neglect during their four-year relationship in a TikTok video that was later deleted. “I went from loving somebody so deeply for four years, I felt it in my bones, to experiencing extreme betrayal, abuse, complete neglect from them, in what felt like it happened almost overnight,” Aiono said in the video, according to Fox News. Aiono did not describe specific acts of alleged abuse in the excerpts reported from the post. She said, however, that the most damaging parts of the relationship took place outside public view.

“A lot of the things that were public affected my mental health,” she said. “But honestly, the things that were happening in private are what completely crushed me and altered my brain chemistry. Those parts, what people never saw or knew of, are what broke me.” Nacua has not publicly addressed Aiono’s allegations. The Rams also have not issued a statement about her claims. The accusations surface amid an NFL review into other allegations involving Nacua. In March, Madison Atiabi filed a civil lawsuit over an alleged encounter at a New Year’s Eve 2025 gathering. The filing accused Nacua of biting Atiabi’s shoulder, biting another woman’s thumb, and directing an antisemitic slur at a guest. Atiabi also filed a police report and sought a temporary restraining order, though that request was denied. Nacua has denied Atiabi’s allegations through his attorney, Levi McCathern. “Puka denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” McCathern said in a previous statement. “We will be filing a defamation lawsuit and pursuing all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements.” McCathern alleged that Atiabi demanded millions of dollars to keep the accusations from becoming public, calling the legal action “blackmail.” He also cited a witness who allegedly disputed the claim that Nacua used an antisemitic slur. The attorney described the alleged biting as “horseplay” that left a temporary mark.