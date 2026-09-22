Sports

Angel Reese Gets a Jab From Breanna Stewart After Rare Technical

The Liberty star blamed a missed foul call on Reese for her rare technical, then said the Dream forward should ‘pay my fine.’

Angel Reese of the WNBA.
Photo by Elsa / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Breanna Stewart blasted officials for missing what she said was a slap by Angel Reese during the Liberty’s loss to the Dream, earning a technical foul for her reaction.
  • “Angel should pay my fine,” Stewart joked after receiving just the third technical of her WNBA career and her first since 2017.
  • Reese has not responded, while the loss dropped the playoff-bound Liberty to the No. 8 seed ahead of another matchup with Atlanta.

Breanna Stewart earned a technical foul during the New York Liberty's matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Monday evening, Sept. 21. But she didn't take the technical without pushing back.

Stewart called out officials following what she deemed a no-call on Reese. After the game, she went so far as to say that Reese should actually pay the fine for the technical foul on her behalf.

"That absolutely was [because of] the no-call," Stewart said to reporters after the game, according to Bleacher Report. "She slapped s**t out of my hand."

Heading out of the presser, she added, "Angel should pay my fine," per reports.

The technical foul was unusual for Stewart. She’s rarely been called for technical fouls, having not received one since 2017. Plus, the foul marked only the third technical in her entire WNBA career.

So far, Reese hasn't commented on the moment.

Leonie Fiebich also took a bit of a shot after the game. The Liberty player responded to her team losing, telling reporters per beat reporter Myles Ehrlich, "Obviously, back-to-back is always hard, especially since we have more than half of the team coming off the World Cup, right?"

“It's hard, but not an excuse,” she added. “Physicality is going to go up, so we just got to play through it. We're going to take on the challenge. They can feel good about the win. It's good, cool for us. We're gonna win the next one.”

But it's not all bad news for Stewart. The New York Liberty already has a spot in the WNBA playoffs, and so does the Atlanta Dream. However, the loss dropped the Liberty to the No. 8 seed and eliminated their chance to secure home-court advantage in the first round. They'll go up against the Dream again on Wednesday, Sept. 23, so look for a fiery matchup.

Related Stories

Sneakers

Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal With Reebok

Details on the brand's first major NIL deal.

Victor Deng1072 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal is seen onstage during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robert Griffin III at Netflix's "Receiver" premiere held at the Tudum Theater on July 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Shaq Warns RGIII That He'll Punch Him in the Face If He Comments on Angel Reese Again

O'Neal said he's told Reese not to respond to Griffin's posts about her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams435 days ago
Sophie Cunningham and Angel Reese battle for positioning under the basket.
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Angel Reese for 'Brutal' Comments About Sky Getting 'Good Players'

Cunningham says Reese's comments failed to protect her locker room.

Brad Appleton378 days ago

Trending

1
BetsConnor Hellebuyck Trade Rumors: Devils, Sabres, Mammoth in the Mix?
2
StyleUNDEFEATED Digs Into the Archives for New College Vault Capsule: Get a Closer Look
3
BetsAJ Brown Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots WR Return?
4
Pop CultureEverything You Need to Know About 'Primetime'
5
MusicThe Best K-pop Songs of 2026 (So Far)
6
Pop CultureBonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App