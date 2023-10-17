Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal With Reebok

Reebok continues to make waves in the basketball sector. Fresh off of announcing Shaquille O’Neal as the brand's president of basketball and Allen Iverson being named vice president last week, Reebok has now signed LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal.

The signing was made official by both Reese and Reebok today and is the brand’s first major NIL signing and the first deal done under the brand's newly appointed president of basketball. While specific details behind the new deal weren't disclosed, Reese will be wearing Reebok both on and off the court moving forward.

Reese has a number of notable basketball accolades, most recently winning the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament and securing the competition's "Most Outstanding Player" award in April. She was also nanimously named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC this year.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT," O'Neal said of the signing. "There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese."

In addition to announcing her signing, Reebok released a limited-edition t-shirt today at Reebok.com for $35.