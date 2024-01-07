Taylor Swift's Cat Reportedly Has Higher Net Worth Than Travis Kelce

Per the website, Benson has a $97 million net worth which she earned from starring alongside Swift in several music videos, a merchandise line, and cameos in big-budget ads for Diet Coke and Keds sneakers.

On the other hand, Kelce appears to be worth $40 million, per an estimate from CelebrityNetWorth.com.

According to Page Six, the two-time Super Bowl champion is in the third year of a four-year $57.25 million deal with the Chiefs. His agreement includes a $22.75 in “guaranteed” money, in addition to his annual salary of $14,312,500.

Kelce’s net worth is also padded by endorsement deals with McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Nike, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce told Vanity Fair in June. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Kelce continued, “When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now. I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” he added.