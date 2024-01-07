Taylor Swift's Cat Reportedly Has Higher Net Worth Than Travis Kelce

There’s a saying that goes, “You can’t compete where you don’t compare.”
In Travis Kelce’s case, some Taylor Swift fans are pointing out that the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is not seeing his girlfriend’s cat when it comes to finances.
Cats.com has revealed their “Ultimate Pet Rich List” which ranks the “world’s wealthiest and most influential pets.” The ranking, which isn’t limited to just felines, names some of the most recognizable and lucrative animals with significant social media followings.
In the third spot is none other than Olivia Benson, Swift’s beloved Scottish Fold named after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character.
Per the website, Benson has a $97 million net worth which she earned from starring alongside Swift in several music videos, a merchandise line, and cameos in big-budget ads for Diet Coke and Keds sneakers.
On the other hand, Kelce appears to be worth $40 million, per an estimate from CelebrityNetWorth.com.
According to Page Six, the two-time Super Bowl champion is in the third year of a four-year $57.25 million deal with the Chiefs. His agreement includes a $22.75 in “guaranteed” money, in addition to his annual salary of $14,312,500.
Kelce’s net worth is also padded by endorsement deals with McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Nike, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce told Vanity Fair in June. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”
Kelce continued, “When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now. I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”
“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” he added.
In October, Swift reportedly achieved billionaire status. Aided by her blockbuster Eras Tour, Bloomberg put her net worth at a “conservative” figure of $1.1 billion.