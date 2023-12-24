Shohei Ohtani Gifted Dodgers' Joe Kelly's Wife New Porsche in Exchange for No. 17 Jersey

Shohei Ohtani seems like he’s making some good first impressions with his new team.
The Dodgers player had a special surprise for Ashley Kelly, the wife of his new teammate, Joe Kelly, per a video shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the clip uploaded to her account, Ashley was seen peeking out of her doorway to find a Porsche waiting for her outside.
“It’s yours. From Shohei,” she’s told in the video. “He wanted to gift you a Porsche, I swear.”
The gift wasn’t as random as you might think, as Ashley was a champion for the 29-year-old to sign with the Dodgers and launched a viral #Ohtake17 campaign to get other fans of the L.A. team behind the cause. Ashley, who welcomed her son Kai in May, jokingly renamed the child “ShoKai” to show she meant business.
Ohtani will wear a No. 17 jersey while Joe switches over to No. 99. Part of the exchange apparently involved gifting the Porsche. With the $700 million contract Ohtani signed in December, a luxury car gift surely isn’t that much of a tall order. Ashley celebrated the number exchange with a hilarious video of herself throwing out Joe's old No. 17 merchandise earlier this month.