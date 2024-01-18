LeBron James' Future with the Lakers Could Be in Doubt, NBA Insider Claims

LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is being brought into question by an NBA insider.

On an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast published on Wednesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst—whose LeBron scoops are time-proven—and Bobby Marks discussed a number of teams and possible trades. While on the subject, James’ tenure with the Lakers became a hot topic.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with LeBron in 2025,” said Windhorst, per Sports Illustrated. “I feel like LeBron’s going to play next year, but I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Lakers—probably, but he’s got an opt-out. There’s reasons to have discussions about this.”

The four-time NBA champion turned 39 at the end of December.