LeBron James' Future with the Lakers Could Be in Doubt, NBA Insider Claims

LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is being brought into question by an NBA insider.
On an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast published on Wednesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst—whose LeBron scoops are time-proven—and Bobby Marks discussed a number of teams and possible trades. While on the subject, James’ tenure with the Lakers became a hot topic.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with LeBron in 2025,” said Windhorst, per Sports Illustrated. “I feel like LeBron’s going to play next year, but I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Lakers—probably, but he’s got an opt-out. There’s reasons to have discussions about this.”
The four-time NBA champion turned 39 at the end of December.
Some factors that could contribute to LeBron's exit from L.A. include the fact that he's avidly looking to secure another championship before he retires, and the Lakers failing to meet expectations so far this season. The team's got a 20-21 record and sits in 10th place in the Western Conference.
James has also been open about his dream to play alongside his 19-year-old son Bronny, who is expected to be drafted this June. Per Bleacher Report, LeBron has a $51.4 million player option that would allow him to become a free agent. Prior to joining the Lakers in 2018, he played for the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.