Kim Kardashian Says Saint Made All-Star Basketball Team, Shares Footage of Highlights From Her Son's Game

Saint West continues to make his parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West proud with his skills on the basketball court.
On Saturday, Kardashian, 43, shared a video to her Instagram Story of her son, Saint West, 8, playing a basketball game, per People. In the footage, Saint dribbles past his opposition and scores a basket.
“Saint made the All Star team 💥,” wrote Kim on her IG Stories. “They won and he played so good.”
The SKIMS founder has been a regular sight at Saint's games and showed off more footage of the eight-year-old scoring big during another game in Los Angeles last week.
Despite rumors of co-parenting issues between them, Kim and Kanye made a rare appearance together last month when they arrived to watch Saint play. They sat a few seats apart but briefly spoke during the game.