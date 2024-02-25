Kim Kardashian Says Saint Made All-Star Basketball Team, Shares Footage of Highlights From Her Son's Game

Kardashian shared that her oldest son has officially made the All-Star team in new footage she shared to her Instagram.

Feb 25, 2024
Kim Kardashian and son Saint West at a sports event, both watching intently. She's in a black outfit, he's in a black and yellow shirt
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Saint West continues to make his parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West proud with his skills on the basketball court.

On Saturday, Kardashian, 43, shared a video to her Instagram Story of her son, Saint West, 8, playing a basketball game, per People. In the footage, Saint dribbles past his opposition and scores a basket.

“Saint made the All Star team 💥,” wrote Kim on her IG Stories. “They won and he played so good.”

The SKIMS founder has been a regular sight at Saint's games and showed off more footage of the eight-year-old scoring big during another game in Los Angeles last week.

Despite rumors of co-parenting issues between them, Kim and Kanye made a rare appearance together last month when they arrived to watch Saint play. They sat a few seats apart but briefly spoke during the game.

