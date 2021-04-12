How would you try and convince people who don’t watch Euroleague basketball to start watching it?

If you’re into watching great team sports, with lots of tactical decision making and high IQ plays rather than just out and out physical match-ups, watch the EuroLeague. There’s a lot more cohesion in terms of how teams operate together, and the style is so much more free-flowing.

Alba basketball is super fluid – we all share the ball and have trust in each other. We all strive to keep working hard and continuing to get better.

How much do you think European basketball is shaping the NBA and the US game today?

I think the European players and the game over here have expanded the style of basketball in the States because of the versatility and tactical influence on the game. That’s helped increase scoring, too.

European players have been dominating in the NBA for some time, too – just look at the likes of Luka, Jokic, Porzingis, the Gasols, Rubio. These guys are continuing to dominate and are some of the most exciting players in the league right now – and this is just going to become more and more apparent.

There’s currently no UK-based team in the EuroLeague. Do you think there needs to be one?

Definitely! I spend a lot of time out in London with some friends out there and I think the city definitely needs a team. The appetite for it in the city, and the UK, is definitely there – and I think having a London team would be hugely beneficial to the league and gaining interest in it. I hope that we get that one day soon.

What are the key differences between the NBA and the EuroLeague?

The EuroLeague is the second best competition in the world, when it comes to basketball. It’s actually quite similar to the NCAA in terms of playing style. While I think the NBA is all about athleticism and good physical performances, the EuroLeague is a lot more about being tactical and playing as a team.

It’s so hard to score in Europe, too – as the game is just different here and you have to think more strategically. The atmosphere is crazy here, it’s an amazing competition, with a lot of great players as well too – so there’s so many positives to this league. It was all about timing and luck when I first moved here – but now I’m perfectly happy with where I am at Alba.

A lot of teams in the league are co-run with globally-known football teams. What’s it like playing for a team not affiliated with a huge football side? Is there an extra edge when playing teams like that?

I think from an outside perspective, the football-affiliated teams have always been regarded as bigger and better, but that’s not always been the case in the league. It’s only recently that Bayern have started dominating in terms of their basketball, as well as their dominance in soccer.

I think being affiliated to a soccer club is obviously huge in terms of the more holistic global appeal, but when you see teams like Alba play in the flesh alongside these teams, you really see we can go toe to toe with anyone on our day. We already have that extra edge going into any game whether they’re affiliated with soccer or not, as we’re all super motivated to win games regardless of the opponent.

There’s over six million people in Germany interested in Euroleague basketball. How much have you seen this interest develop in the team and league in the last six years since you’ve been at Alba?

Definitely – the interest here has taken off since I’ve joined the league – and that’s been felt most on the court when there are fans at our home games. I can’t wait to have fans back in the arena again – they are what make EuroLeague so exciting and such a different league to anywhere else. The amount of investment they have in their teams is immense, and the atmosphere – when at full tilt – can match the NBA’s, 100%.

Follow EuroLeague, Alba Berlin and Peyton Siva on Instagram for their latest news and updates.