Featured
U.S. men's national team and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic talks leaving Nike to sign to Puma, whether the U.S. will qualify for the World Cup, and sneakers.Matt Welty
League soccer is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Here's what you need to know with the Round of 16 about to pick back up.David Zavac
The ultimate football fan party.Corey Pellatt
Sports
Ruud Van Nistlerooy On Playing With Ronaldo, Never Winning the Champions League, and His Best Ever Goal
We spent some time with Ruud on the first two legs of UEFA and Heineken’s Champion The Trophy tour to talk about some of football’s biggest questions.Jack Stanley