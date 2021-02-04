As Jake Paul continues to troll his way deeper and deeper into the boxing world, it looks like he's set his sights on Floyd Mayweather. After the boxing legend recently revealed plans to hold several exhibition matches this year, including a potential bout with Paul himself, the YouTuber-turned-fighter responded by posting a video calling out Mayweather, mentioning his daughter, and alluding to YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

"Dear Mr. Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off of social media, you should focus on learning to read, retirement, or maybe an encyclopedia," Paul said. "You call me out to fight but you're half my height. You may beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F*ck your proposition, I don't do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions, 50/50 commissions. Oh, and we haven't forgotten, you tried training Nate [Robinson] to beat me. I left him unconscious on the canvas, let's hope you're not that easy. A quick NBA knockout, he's never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter, my friend?"

On Wednesday, Mayweather responded to Paul with an Instagram post in which he recounted how Paul came to him for tutelage when he was first learning how to fight. He also called Paul out for co-opting Black culture.

"Jake Paul is talking about he don't do exhibitions, them two bullshit boxing matches he had were exhibitions," Mayweather wrote under a series of images that helped prove his point. "They were not against real professional boxers. And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading. Let me see, you went to get a black boxing trainer, try to dress like you're black, wear jewelry like black people, try to dance like black people, but you don't want to be BLACK. All you do is jack black swag from us. You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy."

Mayweather was initially scheduled to fight Jake Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, this month, but the bout was postponed. It's now unclear whether the exhibition is still on the table. Mayweather did say that he would fight Jake if he defeats UFC fighter Ben Askren in their April boxing match.