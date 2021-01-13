Two-time Olympic gold medalist and professional swimmer Klete Keller has been identified in the crowd of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week.

According to the New York Times, the 38-year-old former teammate of Michael Phelps was spotted in footage captured from Wednesday’s insurrection. Keller joined the U.S. Swim Team to compete in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympic Games.

He was reportedly identified by former teammates and coaches in a video that showed Keller inside of the U.S. Capitol rotunda within a group of rioters shoving against police officers who were trying to push back the large mob of pro-Trump supporters. In the footage from last week, Keller is seen sporting his Team USA jacket with a U.S.A. Swimming logo.

The Times reports that several people who saw the video reported Keller to federal law enforcement. He has since deleted all his social media accounts, which reportedly contained a “stream of pro-Trump messaging.”

It’s unclear if Keller will face charges for his participation in last week’s riot, as more members involved in the insurrection are arrested by the FBI as they identify people who were captured in video on Wednesday. Charges facing rioters have ranged from theft of government property to unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

Since leaving his career as a professional swimmer, Keller has worked as a real estate agent in Colorado Springs.