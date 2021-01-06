Crowds of Donald Trump supporters in Washington D.C, for the "Stop The Steal" rally being held on the National Mall attempted to storm the Capitol building while Congress deliberates certifying the election results inside.

Photos and videos from people on the ground showed MAGA loyalists charging the steps and clashing with police while attempting to climb barricades around the building which houses both congressional chambers.

Police ordered the evacuation of the House Cannon Office Building, part of the Capitol complex.

Several police officers were injured by the rampaging Trump supporters and had to be evacuated from the scene.





As protests raged outside, warnings played inside the Capitol advised staff to stay away from windows. In spite of what was going on around the building, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt where he stood on Trump's claims of a rigged election.

"Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale, the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election, " McConnell said. "Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence."