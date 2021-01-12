NFL stars took to social media on Monday to urge Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to be taken out of the College Football Playoff championship after he entered the game despite seemingly still recovering from fracturing his ankle.

Waddle, who sustained the injury back in October 2020 in a game against Tennessee and hasn't played since, was seen limping during the title game.

Patrick Mahomes, Darius Slayton, A. J. Brown, Dez Bryant, and others expressed concern for Waddle and urged that he be taken out of the game, which Alabama is playing against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Criticism was also directed at coach Nick Saban for putting Waddle in the game.

The Crimson Tide ended up winning 52-24.

This post will be updated.