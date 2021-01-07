After famously abstaining from visiting the White House under the Donald Trump presidency following their championship, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in visiting once Joe Biden takes office.

Yahoo! Sports reports that sources close to the team indicate the Lakers would visit during the 2020-21 season when Joe Biden has been sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States, if it's logistically possible. With Biden's electoral victory over Trump confirmed on Thursday, just a day after a mob of MAGA supporters violently broke into the Capitol building, it would appear as though the team is once again happy to pay their respects to the president.

LeBron James is famously a big critic of Trump, and urged his fans to get involved with the election last year. No NBA team visited the White House during the Trump administration, because why on earth would they? The last time a team did visit was in 2016, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visited Barack Obama.

The sources close to the franchise suggested that the visit will only happen if the schedules of the team and Biden line up for the opportunity. Obviously it's highly likely the White House will still have COVID-19 protocols by the time the visit is planned, too, which could also be a deciding factor for the team.