Antonio Brown may have been able to continue his NFL career, but his legal issues are still following him.

Per TMZ, the Tampa Bay star has been ordered to pay Britney Taylor, a woman who accused Brown of $100,000 for allegedly violating a confidentiality agreement. As expected, AB is already combating this ruling in newly filed legal documents.

Tayor sued Brown in 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions—including rape in 2018. Following the accusations, Brown and Taylor entered a confidentiality agreement in hopes to stimulate settlement talks. Yet, Taylor claims that Brown violated their agreement multiple times since it was first established. As a result, she asked an independent arbitrator to award her damages.

At the same time the allegations were surfacing, Brown was going on a social media tear. Although most of his antics weren't directed towards Taylor, he did mention his pending lawsuit and maintained his innocent on these public forums. This allowed the arbitrator to pinpoint one time when Brown violated the agreement. The wide receiver uploaded a screenshot of a direct message from a person talking to him about the case in 2019. This breach of the agreement prompted the arbitrator to order Brown to pay Taylor $100,000.

Brown fired by claiming that the arbitrator ignored the law and his rights when issuing the award. He's now asking that the ruling be vacated.