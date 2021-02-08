The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed the crown after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9. That means we’re now focused on an offseason that will bring a ton of change around the NFL. So yup, it’s officially mock draft season. Some say this is really the best time of the year.

We’ll have several mock drafts throughout the offseason, and recently released pro comparisons for some of this draft’s best prospects, and update the latest rumors and fits as we learn more information and teams make moves prior to April’s draft. One signing, trade, or veteran cut can immediately change a team’s needs.

With the Super Bowl in the books, the full draft order is now set and we have our latest mock. Take a look at where your team is picking and who we think they’ll be adding to the squad come April.