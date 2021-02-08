Super Bowl LV is a wrap and another NFL season is in the books. Tom Brady is once again a Super Bowl champion and has essentially ended all GOAT debates, if those were even still a thing. He now has seven Super Bowl wins in 10 games. That’s insane to think about. Especially when you consider the fact that he just did it with a whole new team.

As we all start to go back and breakdown the game, it’s clear that the Buccaneers simply had a perfect gameplan to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, which is wild because nobody has been able to do that. Mahomes was running for his life the entire game and could never get into a groove. It was mindblowing to see the Chiefs offense struggle so much. Then there was Brady and the Bucs. He had three first half touchdowns and looked at ease the entire game. Almost like it was easy.

There will be plenty of breakdown of this one for weeks to come, but for now, we’re running through all of the winners and losers from Super Bowl LV.