The NFL playoffs are about to kickoff and over half the league is already looking forward to next year as they retool their roster for a better 2021 season. COVID reduced revenue streams this past season and the 2021 salary cap will reflect that. There'll be a plethora of veterans available this spring as teams try to get under the declining cap ceiling.

One of those veterans who will be available is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz's tenure with the Eagles quickly soured as his on-field play cratered after injuries and a sudden loss of mechanics and poise. This was terrible timing for the team since his massive $128 million extension kicks in this off-season.

The Eagles don't have much of a choice with Wentz after another batch of reports came out about how unhappy he is about his situation. Being benched for Jalen Hurts was warranted, but his feelings were hurt when the former Oklahoma and Alabama signal caller was drafted last spring. This is the second time Wentz couldn't handle competition and responded poorly to the team addressing the backup position. With Doug Pederson now gone and Matthew Stafford already traded, it will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for Wentz.

There's been much discussion about whether the Eagles can get rid of Wentz due to the massive financial implications, but make no mistake that they can and will. Paying a malcontent $34 million to sit on the bench is even worse than paying him to play elsewhere. Trading him prior to June 1 would almost be a break-even financially for the organization, and after June 1 would save the team $25 million in cap space in 2022.

Wentz's contract is palatable as a two-year, $47 million deal during the 2021-2022 campaigns, according to Spotrac, and a manageable dead money hit as he turns 30 in 2023 if he busts. He's worth a flier for quarterback-needy teams that can't draft a top prospect. Here are at the top options that can afford Wentz and why they make sense for him.