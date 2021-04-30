The NFL Draft can have a legitimate impact on a team’s Super Bowl aspirations. For evidence, one needs to look no further back than last year.

Though the addition of Tom Brady clearly was the lynchpin in Tampa Bay’s title run, the Buccaneers’ selections of Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. were also key. The two rookies were season-long starters. Winfield even picked off Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

There is lots of draft movement left, with Rounds 2-3 Friday and 4-7 Saturday. But the first round always brings the most excitement, and—par for the course—Thursday night’s first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft left football fans with plenty to talk about.

Which teams and players ended the night feeling like champs? Which fan bases should be shaking their heads? Let’s speculate on how Thursday night will impact the NFL moving forward.