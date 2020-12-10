A disturbing video that has been circulating online shows an adult coach of 9U football team Savannah Gators yelling and then hitting a 9-year-old player.

Said game reportedly took place in Kissimmee, Florida at the American Youth Football National Championships, according to FanBuzz.

"Please keep the negative comments off this page please this organization has great coaches we understand what we all saw yesterday was disturbing to us all but let’s not blame everyone for one mans actions," a since-deleted post from the Savannah Gators' purported Facebook page read. "The organization is not at Nationals we have only 2 age groups a National 7U & 9U with only those coaches of those age groups witch [sic] the guy in the video is our 9U head coach he is a good guy that just took it a little to [sic] far on a 9U player we understand and we are aware of what’s going on and will like to apologize to the #BigPeachConference…."

A video of the alleged coach that was seen hitting the child, who has yet to be identified, was also posted online.

As the footage of the incident circulated on social media, people responded by denouncing the coach's actions.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.