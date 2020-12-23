During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Tony Dungy was asked about his controversial rankings of NFL quarterbacks. The former Colts coach caused a stir several years ago when he placed Tom Brady as No. 6 on the list of the toughest QBs to defeat. Many accused Dungy of failing to give the future Hall-of-Famer enough credit and even went so far as to call Dungy a hater. Well, several years later, the retired coach hasn't changed his stance.

"I don't think you can rank across generations ... I'm not going to go by statistics or whatever ..." he said, before explaining that mobility was a big factor in his rankings. "Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn't great, he is great, but that extra dimension meant something to me. So that's why I would only put him at six. Just my opinion."

Brady caught wind of Dungy's comments and responded with, what many are calling, an epic tweet. The Tampa Bay QB quote tweeted a clip of Dungy's interview with a photo of the Colts' 2014 AFC Finalist banner.

It was a stinging reminder of the 2014 AFC Championship Game, in which the Brady-led Patriots defeated the Colts 45-7. Though Dungy wasn't coaching Indianapolis at the time (he retired after the 2008 season), Brady's response created a stir across social media, with many applauding his level of pettiness.

