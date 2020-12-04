A high school football game turned ugly Thursday night, when a star athlete ran onto the field and assaulted one of the officials.

Video shows Emmanuel Duron, a defensive lineman for Edinburg High in Texas, running toward the referee and tackling him before other athletes rushed to intervene in a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North. According to Valley Central, Duron was ejected from the game moments before the attack. He was reportedly ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Local police escorted Duron—the reigning District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year—out of the stadium shortly after. According to The Monitor, the official was carted off the field taken to a nearby ambulance, where he was evaluated for a possible concussion and shoulder injury.

Duron also served as his team's kicker and punter, and was expected to compete for a state wrestling title this year. It's unclear if the student-athlete will face any criminal charges.