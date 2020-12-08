While speaking to Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton on the Road Trippin’ podcast, LeBron James addressed comments Kyrie Irving previously made on The Etc with Kevin Durant.

"This is the first time in my career where I can look down and be like, 'That motherf*cker can make that shot too," Irving said at the time of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant. Many took the remarks as a jab towards James, who he played with for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo also won a championship together after famously climbing back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

"It kinda hurt me a little bit," James said of Irving's comments.

"I was a little like, damn. Once I got the whole transcript I was like, damn. I wasn't like, 'ohh you tripping I been making shots my whole life [...] the whole time I was there [on the Cavs] I only wanted to see him be MVP of our league. I only cared about his success and it just didn't align... and we was able to win a championship, that's the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship and we could never align but I only cared about his well being, both on and off the floor."