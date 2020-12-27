New rumors were circulating about LeBron James’ son Bronny quietly shooting his shot at Larsa Pippen. However, LeBron and his wife Savannah have shot down those false reports.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the shit y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron even chimed in, saying getting Savannah involved "won't be cute."

Black Sports Online irresponsibly reported earlier that 16-year-old Bronny liked Pippen’s Instagram photos and slid in her DMs, a claim that does not appear to be true. The 46-year-old recently made headlines after she was spotted with NBA player Malik Beasley, which led to his wife Montana Yao filing for divorce.

According to the outlet, Bronny has responded by saying he was just liking her photos. Pippen also responded to the outlet on Twitter, slamming BSO for publishing "disgusting lies."

“I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she said, “Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy.”

She also commented on her own divorce and noted that Beasley and his ex “were separated” before she met the basketball player.