Giannis Antetokounmpo has a big decision to make. The NBA All-Star can choose to extend his contract and stay on with the Milwaukee Bucks or become one of the most sought-after free agents in recent memory. A recent interview with Greek network Cosmote, where he talked about late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and current star LeBron James, inspired a raft of eye emojis and speculation that the Greek Freak is looking to move to Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo also shared that he would be fine in a system where he was not the star player, provided he was playing for a team built to win.

Basketball fans lit up at the idea of a new superteam on the West Coast, wondering if LeBron and others would make moves that led to another series of championships.

Giannis has indicated that whether or not he stays with the Bucks is entirely up to the decisions the team makes this offseason. He wants a team that can compete for an NBA championship immediately.

"Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the League and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good,” he shared in a recent interview. "It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”