As the 2020-2021 NBA season rapidly approaches, several star players have begun to ponder what teams they will be playing for going forward. For Giannis Antetokounmpo, while he says he has a strong desire to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, he says it all depends on what the franchise decides to do going forward.

SLAM reported that while talking with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Giannis addressed some of the rumors surrounding his future with the Bucks and where his mind is at.

"There are a lot of rumors," the All-Star said. "Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the League and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good.”

The Greek Freak went on to basically say that if the franchise flops this offseason and doesn't make the right moves to help build a championship-contending team, then he's not sure where he'll end up.

“It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”

Giannis currently has the choice to either sign an extension with the Bucks this offseason or become one of the most sought after free agents entering the 2020-2021 season, which is rumored to begin on Dec. 22.