On this week's Tuesday episode of The Complex Sports Podcast, Adam, Chopz, and Zion talk about the Week 13 NFL action, including the Browns and Giants big wins. Chopz has a meltdown about the disrespect about the Browns and goes on an epic rant. Later, the guys are joined by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger and Michael Evans Behling to talk about the third season of the CW's All American before the premiere in January. Behling and Paysinger talked about the development of the show, what to expect in the new season, shooting during COVID-19, and much more.