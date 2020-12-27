The Cleveland Browns will be down multiple players headed into Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen shared the news Saturday, reporting the team has placed its wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were deemed "high-risk close-contacts." Browns linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips were also placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday, meaning they and the other four players will be out in Sunday's game in New York.

The Browns confirmed the shake-up shortly after, revealing it elevated WRs Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies and linebacker Montrel Meander from the practice squad. Cleveland receiver Marvin Hall is still on active roster, and starting left tackle Jedrick Wills has been activated from the COVID-19 list after he was previously deemed a high-risk close-contact.

Earlier on Saturday, the Browns announced it was shutting down its facility and delaying the team's flight to New Jersey after learning one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.

The kickoff for the Browns vs. Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday.