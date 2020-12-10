As the NCAA basketball season is in full swing amidst a global pandemic, Alabama coach Nate Oats had some choice words regarding comments Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski made about continuing the season.

“Let me ask you a question. Do you think Coach K would be saying that if he hadn’t lost those two non-conference games at home?” Oats said on Thursday.

ESPN points out that Coach K originally made comments saying that he was unsure if the NCAA season should continue following Duke's 83-68 loss to Illinois on Tuesday.

"I would just like for the safety, the mental and physical health of players and staff to assess where we're at," Coach K said.

He also talked about how the pandemic is only projected to get worse as we get deeper into the winter, and that the NCAA should reassess continuing the season.

"People are saying the next six weeks are going to be the worst," he added. "To me, it's already pretty bad. On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. By the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given. By the end of January or in February, another 100 million. Should we not reassess that? See just what would be best?"

