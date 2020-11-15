Iconic Dodgers manager, Tommy Lasorda, has been hospitalized, TMZ reports.

Lasorda was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Southern California last week for heart issues. Sources with knowledge of the situation claim that his condition has worsened leading to Lasorda being sedated with a ventilator to help him breathe.

Fortunately, Lasorda's condition has stabilized and he's now "resting comfortably." It should also be noted that Larsoda is 93 years old with multiple health conditions, so it's unclear what caused this stint in the hospital. Yet, sources want to make it clear that this situation is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles Dodgers also released a statement confirming Lasorda's status.

Lasorda was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 and is the Hall's oldest living member. He spent 23 years with the Dodgers, starting as the team's third-base coach before becoming the manager in 1976. During his tenure, he led the Dodgers to World Series victories and was named manager of the year twice.