Los Angeles County announced Sunday that outdoor dining will be suspended for at least three weeks starting Wednesday amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in California. According to KTLA, county officials warned that a halt in outdoor dining would be necessary if the five-day average number of coronavirus cases exceeded 4,000. On Sunday, that number hit 4,097.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health explained that this move was necessary to "reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings." Despite the logical explanation, former USC quarterback and current Fox Sports personality Matt Leinart wasn't trying to hear it. Leinhart took to Twitter, where he threatened to "move out of this awful place" over the suspension of outdoor dining.

Leinart later clarified why he was upset, even though his decision to move, instead of helping put money into these small businesses that could close permanently, seems a little backwards.

Either way, people weren’t so receptive to Leinart’s initial tweet and that's putting it nicely.