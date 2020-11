On this week's Tuesday episode, the guys are guest less but manage to survive while talking about all the NBA craziness, James Harden trade ideas, the CP3 to the Suns move, what might come next, and more. Later, they talk about Week 10 of the NFL season and debate about who is the MVP of the league right now. Leave us a voicemail with your questions, predictions, and takes, on the Complex Sports hotline at 212-906-4495.