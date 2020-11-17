The Knuckleheads podcast is kicking off Season 5 with the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, who had a historic run in the Orlando Bubble.

Hailing from Kitchener, Ontario, Murray discusses a wide array of topics with hosts Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, including how tough it was to get noticed by big-name schools. He also talks about playing at University of Kentucky, his start in the NBA, his time in the Bubble, and how the Nuggets kept coming back throughout their improbable run in this year's playoffs.

