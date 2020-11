On a brand new episode of Load Management, Zion and Chopz are joined by Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) to talk about the return of the NBA, which teams have the most to prove, who could get traded, and much more. Later, Zion and Chopz are joined by Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson from the Knuckleheads podcast to talk about their new season, life after hoops, the NBA bubble, stories from their playing days, acting in movies, and much more.