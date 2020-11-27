It apparently took ambulances “more than half an hour” to arrive at Diego Maradona’s home, after the legendary soccer player suffered a heart attack, according to his lawyer and agent, Matias Morla.

Now, Morla has asked for a probe to be launched into why it took so long for ambulances to reach Maradona’s house, ESPN reports. The 60-year-old passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday. Six ambulances reportedly went to Maradona’s home, which sits on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona was living there since leaving the hospital two weeks before from brain surgery. However, efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Morla issued a statement on Twitter, writing that according to the San Isidro district attorney’s report, the ambulance took 30 minutes to arrive, which he deemed as “criminal idiocy.” He continued, “This fact cannot be overlooked and I'm going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end.” Morla added, “As Diego would say, you are my soldier, act with pity.”

Thousands of mourners gathered on Thursday for a public wake at Casa Rosada’s presidential palace in Buenos Aires. Fences were assembled on the major streets in the area so that the number of visitors could safely pay their respects to Maradona, who was formerly a player on Napoli, Barcelona, and Boca Juniors.

The country’s flag decorated his casket, as well as Argentina and Boca jerseys. “Today is a day of profound pain, sadness, and reflection,” Morla said. “I feel in my heart the departure of a friend, who I honored with my loyalty and my accompaniment until his final days.”