Diego Maradona, arguably one of the greatest soccer players ever, has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, per multiple reports.

Maradona had one of the most storied international careers in history, leading his national team in four World Cups, including the country's victorious run in 1986. Maradona's most famous moment came in a quarterfinal match against England. The diminutive and crafty goal scorer put in both goals in the team's 2-1 victory, including the handball goal that would come to be known as the "Hand of God."

Maradona punched the ball in with his fist while jockeying for position with England's keeper, but was positioned in such a way that referees could not see the infraction. That team would go on to beat West Germany 3-2 in the final, with Maradona being awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player in the tournament. His recognition extended well beyond that championship, however. Along with Brazil's Pelé, Maradona was awarded FIFA's one-off prize of Player of the Century in 2000.

After retiring from playing, Maradona was a successful coach across several leagues and in international play. In 2010, he led the Argentine national team at the World Cup, eventually losing to the German squad in the knockout stages. At the time of his death, he was the coach of Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, a top-flight football team in the premier division of Argentine soccer.

Earlier this month, Maradona was admitted to the hospital in Buenos Aires. He underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot. He was released from the hospital shortly thereafter. Reports indicate that he passed away at his home in the city of Tigre.

The soccer world reacted swiftly after news of his death broke.